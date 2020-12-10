Saira Banu on Dilip Kumar's 98th birthday: No question of a big celebration

Since the lockdown was announced in March, Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu have been staying in isolation in their Bandra bungalow, with Banu occasionally sharing glimpses of the thespian on social media. She pragmatically says that the lockdown has hardly altered their lives - it is merely another phase in their 54-year-long marriage that has seen the two happy in their own little world, cut off from the outside noise. "It's nothing new to me because even before the pandemic, I loved being at home. I would not step out much. I am a bit of a recluse, so is Dilip sahab. He used to love travelling earlier, but, he has had to cut it down with age," says Banu.



Ehsan Khan (left) passed away in September, days after youngest brother Aslam's demise in August

Every year, she hosts a family do to celebrate Kumar's birthday, as good wishes from Bollywood folk as well as fans pour in on social media. With the veteran actor set to turn 98 tomorrow, Banu, however, reveals that a celebration is off the table this year. "We have had a catastrophe this year. Dilip sahab lost his two brothers [Ehsan and Aslam Khan to COVID-19]. He doesn't keep well, neither do I. It's a difficult time for us, so, there is no question of a big celebration. We will simply thank the Lord for the gift of life and health." Banu treasures the past few years as she devoted herself to taking care of Kumar, always with a smile on her lips and words of affection for 'sahab'. "Dilip sahab is fine. He has some health problems, which is often the case with the elderly. We are trying to cope the best we can."

Ask her how the couple spend their days, and she reveals, "Dilip sahab is a sports fan and watches sports on TV. He also loves classical music. So, it's time well-spent at home."

