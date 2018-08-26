Saiyami Kher: Borders between language films are blurring

regional-cinema

Saiyami Kher, who is all set to make her debut into the Marathi film industry with Mauli, is ecstatic about regional films doing well in the country

Saiyami Kher

Actress Saiyami Kher, who is all set to make her debut into the Marathi film industry with Mauli, is ecstatic about regional films doing well in the country, saying that the borders between language films are blurring.

"Marathi films has had good content since very long... The borders between different language films are merging. Telugu and Malyalam films are doing well. It is a good opportunity for people to explore good interesting scripts, which is great," Saiyami told IANS.

The 26-year-old actress praised her Mauli co-star Riteish Deshmukh.

"He is so much fun outside set. He makes you feel very comfortable and doesn't make you feel like he is a senior in the industry. Working with him as a co-actor, he is extremely comforting."

Saiyami was here on the day four of the Lakme Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2018. She was seen walking the ramp for designers VineetRahul.

She was seen sporting a stunning white lehengas paired with a grey choli. To complete her look, the actress sported smokey eyes and nude lips.

The actress made her Bollywood in 2016 with Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra's "Mirzya" and since then she has not been seen on the silver screen.

Asked what is keeping her away from the big screen, Saiyami said: "Nothing is keeping me away. I was doing the Marathi film 'Mauli', which releases this December. There were some projects which were suppose to start but never took off so, its a question of luck turning my way...

"Somethings which have been offered, I was not keen on doing. So, it had been a mix of that."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever