Saiyami Kher reveals why she was seen in Breathe: Into the Shadows for only few seconds

Actress Saiyami Kher who made her debut in 2016 with Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Mirzya didn't see her debut getting a grand response as anticipated. However, her earnest performance in the film got her some awards and there on Saiyami has been carving her own way into the industry. While she has done some amazing work after Mirzya, the actress went on to rule Marathi cinema and also impressed the audience with her performances in the web-space. The actress is now set to be seen in her latest web series Breathe: Into The Shadows.

In an exclusive interview to mid-day.com with Supriya Nair, the actress talked about on her role. "I had signed Breathe much before I had signed Choked and Special Ops. We had shot it much before the other two. It's quite a different character in Breathe: Into the Shadows. My character is based on Julia Roberts' Pretty Woman. She is a strong women. I really enjoyed working in this web series".

Watch the full interview of Saiyami Kher here:

In the trailer though, Saiyami was not seen much. She explained the reason behind it. "With Breathe, I had received a lot of response with some of them even asking are you in the show? Even in the trailer, I come for a second and went away. The reason is my character. It is somebody who takes the plot and moves it in a certain way, which is why the makers couldn't reveal much about my character".

Kher comes from an illustrious film family—Tanvi Azmi is her paternal aunt. She made her Hindi film debut opposite Harshvardhan Kapoor in Rakesh Omprakash Mehra's film Mirzya. The film got mixed response from the critics and audience and flopped at the box office. What followed was a four-year-old struggle for the actress before she found her mark in the industry. "Nobody said it is an easy place to be. It comes with its difficulties. My parents were not expecting me to act at all. So even right now, even 4 years down the line, they are still surprised why I choose acting", she said.

In the second season of Breathe, Abhishek Bachchan plays the desperate father who can go to any extent to save his daughter. In the earlier season, Madhavan's character Danny seeks an organ transplant for his dying son, Josh in Breathe.

The all-new crime thriller will witness Amit Sadh reprising his role as senior inspector Kabir Sawant. Slated to release on Friday, 10 July, the Amazon Original also marks the digital debut of Mission Mangal actress Nithya Menen.

On the work front, Saiyami Kher was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's web film Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai. Saiyami was seen playing a bank cashier, Sarita Pillai, in the film.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news