Sakshi Dhoni stuns in off-shoulder yellow dress. See Instagram photo

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni is one of the most active sports WAGs on Instagram. Sakshi Dhoni often takes to the photo-sharing website to share pages from her life as well as some fun and fashionable photos.

Sakshi Dhoni has been one of the biggest supporters of her husband MS Dhoni-led Indian Premier League franchise - Chennai Super Kings. Over the past 12 years, Sakshi Dhoni has been spotted in the stands for all IPL seasons, ever since its beginning in 2008, supporting her husband MS Dhoni and the CSK team. So it was quite a coincidence when Sakshi Dhoni shared her latest photo on Instagram where she sported a cool off-shoulder yellow dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) onAug 2, 2020 at 11:14am PDT

By the looks of it, Sakshi Dhoni seems to be gearing up for the Indian Premier League 2020 tournament.

The IPL 2020 tournament is scheduled to take place in UAE from September 19, November 8, 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

There has been major hype around MS Dhoni's retirement for a while now with rumours making rounds that the IPL 2020 could be a decider for his future - although all that is not true.

MS Dhoni was last seen on an international cricket field during the World Cup 2019 semifinals between India and New Zealand. It will be great to see Mahi back in action in yellow colours at the upcoming IPL 2020.

