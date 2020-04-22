Sakshi shares video of MS Dhoni taking Ziva for a bike ride inside Ranchi farmhouse

Veteran India wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni is spending some quality time with along with family at his lavish farmhouse in his hometown.



Recently, his wife Sakshi put on a video on social media in which Dhoni can be seen giving a bike ride to his daughter Ziva. The video, which was broadcast live on Instagram by Sakshi, has gone viral.



The video was also shared by Dhoni's Indian Premier League (IPL) team Chennai Super Kings on Twitter and their post read: "Thala Suthifying, literally. #WhistlePodu VC: @SakshiSRawat."

In normal circumstances, Dhoni would have been currently leading three-time champions CSK in the 13th edition of the IPL. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the cash-rich league has been postponed indefinitely by the BCCI.



The former captain's participation at this year's T20 World Cup remains in doubt as he hasn't played international cricket since India's defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the World Cup semi-final last year.



Earlier, Dhoni's India and CSK teammate Harbjahan Singh had stated that he is too big a player to be judged by his IPL form alone. The off-spinner had also said that if the team management and selectors feel he is good enough to be in the WC team, they should pick him irrespective of what he does in the cash-rich league which has now been postponed.



"How do you judge Dhoni? Do you see his IPL form or give him respect and consider the fact that he is one of India's greatest players and captains. The guy has done a lot for Indian cricket," Harbhajan told IANS in an exclusive interview.



"Dhoni is a big big player. He doesn't need to be told if he is capable or not. So I don't think you need to ponder too much about it. If you think you need Dhoni, and if he is available, you pick him," he added.

