Sakshi Tanwar: Ever since Dityaa has become a part of my life, I've become choosy

A month after Mission Mangal delved into Mars Orbiter Mission, the subject has got a digital adaptation in M.O.M. — zee5's Mission Over Mars. In a chat with mid-day, lead actors Sakshi Tanwar and Palomi Ghosh discuss the joys of playing scientists and why they are unperturbed by comparisons.

What made you greenlight M.O.M.?

Tanwar: Director Vinay [Waikul] showed me a documentary based on the scientists [who had worked on Mars Orbiter Mission]. Two minutes into the documentary, I knew I had to do the show. After reading the script, I was all the more convinced. Ever since Dityaa [daughter] has become a part of my life, I have become choosy. A show has to be good enough for me to leave my daughter home and head out for a shoot. Ekta [Kapoor, producer] did a smart thing by not telling me that the series was for ALTBalaji, I got to know that after I took on the project.



Ghosh: Since I have been a space enthusiast, it was an easy decision for me once they liked my audition. I had never played a geek before and it was fun doing it. My character is low on the emotional quotient and has a high IQ.

Before taking up the project, were you aware that women were instrumental in making Mangalyaan successful?

Tanwar: I remember seeing the photograph of a group of women hugging each other after Mangalayaan was launched successfully. That image had stayed with me. It was the first time there was so much media coverage for the mission.



Palomi Ghosh

With Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal having released last month, comparisons will be inevitable.

Ghosh: The core subject may be common, but the storytelling is from a different point of view. Our narrative is centred around four women. Having said this, I do not want to take away anything from the men in the show because they set an example of what it is to be equals. The female actors in Mission Mangal had emphasised that they needed Kumar to get a strong opening for the film. Luckily, in television, women enjoy a stronger position.

Tanwar: TV is a medium by women, for women and of women. I am glad that there are female producers, writers, directors and of course, the shows are predominantly about women. Since they are the target audience, the remote is in their hands, too. I am sure some male actors think that we get all the importance. Luckily, I didn't have co-stars who felt that way.

