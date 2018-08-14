Sales Tax official arrested for taking bribe

crime

According to a statement from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Sanjay Kumar Rao was arrested following a complaint of a trader who said that Rao sought money to clear pending cases related to sales tax

An anti-corruption team on Tuesday arrested a sales tax officer in Jharkhand's Palamu district while taking a bribe of Rs 7,000.

