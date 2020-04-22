Salim Khan: Have been walking for 40 years and if I stop, it may affect my back

The entire nation is currently locked down due to the Coronavirus outbreak and the lockdown has now been extended till May 3. However, Salman Khan's father and veteran writer Salim Khan was recently spotted taking a walk on the Bandra Promenade by one of the area's residents. This was reported by Pinkvilla. The resident said, "Initially, we thought maybe it's a one off thing but over the last 3 weeks, we have seen him walk for half an hour every alternate day. He comes by 8.30 am and is around till 9 am."

And talking about the reason behind the same, Khan spoke at length and said, "I have been adviced by the doctors to continue my walks as I have lower back issues. I have been walking for the last 40 years and the doctor has told me if I stop suddenly, it might affect my back more. Moreover, I have the pass issued by the government till April 30, and I am following all the norms possible."

He added, "It is only on medical grounds, that I am allowed to take a walk outside. I am a law-abiding citizen but people tend to pick on us given that we are celebrities. I am not the only one who walks around. There are so many people I see who are strolling with their pets. But no one reports them! Anyway, I am ensuring I take all safety measures and also, I hope everyone else does too."

We hope Salim Khan stays safe and healthy and takes care of himself!

