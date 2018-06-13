Salim Khan: Threat not much of a concern for the family; Only worried about Salman's safety

Salim Khan responds to security outside family home

Salim Khann with son Salman

Two days after contract killer and Lawrence Bishnoi's gang member Sampat Nehra was arrested for allegedly plotting to kill Salman Khan comes news that security around the actor's Galaxy Apartments has been beefed up. However, the actor's father, Salim Khan, says the family is unfazed by the developments.

"There is added security for Salman, who has, in any case, always had a good team of security personnel deployed for him. It [threat] is not much of a concern [for the family]. We are only worried about his safety, and that is being taken care of. We have faith in the Mumbai police, and they are doing their job well," Salim Khan told mid-day.

As Salman Khan is busy promoting his Friday release, Race 3, Salim says his routine hasn't been affected after reports of the contract killer's arrest. "This is not the first time that Salman has encountered threats. Everyone is concerned about safety, but work can't stop." Nehra was arrested last week for apparently conducting a recce of Salman's residence allegedly as part of a ploy to kill him.

