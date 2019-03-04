Salim Merchant and Shreya Ghoshal talk about music and their popularity

music

Set to feature in a music show, admired live performers Salim Merchant and Shreya Ghoshal on why listeners continue to lap up their renditions

He's done it over and over again, but Salim Merchant still describes the experience of hopping aboard the stage as one that's as enthralling as it is for "a young boy to head to a birthday party".

Means to consume music, the composer admits, are ample in this day and age, yet, few enable listeners to "experience" it. "What we [along with his musician brother Suleiman] create is a feeling that the audience can retain. We know what listeners want because we've experienced a variety of audiences, including those at colleges, private events, stadiums and concerts," he says. Evidently then, we seek to understand what goes behind creating the gigs that almost always play to packed rooms.

Customer is the king

From once paying little heed to what the audience seeks - and choosing to go about their pre-defined set-list instead - to now seamlessly and constantly tweaking their selections, the composer admits that the duo has come a long way. "We're constantly [deciphering] what is apt for listeners. When you have a huge bank of songs [in your repertoire], it is easy to twist the set-list on the spot. Sometimes, when we are ready to play dance numbers, we realise that the audience needs something emotional. Set to play Sufi for shows, we've altered it if the audience [wanted] a more jumpy [track list]. The understanding that we've acquired of reading the audience is [vital]."

With 15 years of live singing gigs to her credit, Shreya Ghoshal too admits that having a finger on the pulse of the listener is crucial. "I judge the demography, and the age-group I'm catering to beforehand. But, what happens on stage eventually depends on the audience's energy. My band is always prepared to deal with my changes."

Going off-route

As he draws up a list of his compositions that are often appreciated when revisited for his live renditions, Merchant, we realise, is unabashed when blending genres. "Bismillah [Aazaan] sounds distinct when sung live. It may be a qawwali, but we add a pop rock element to it so that the youngsters lap it up. For Ali Maula [Kurbaan], we add a drumming base. In some of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's songs, we add kalams that make it more palatable. We've noticed that the young and old appreciate it. Similarly, for my rendition, Ishq Wala Love [Student Of The Year], I lend a modern, jazz feel and give it a rhythm so people can dance to it, even though the original is slow."

For Kurbaan Hua, Merchant adds percussion. The instrument, he says, finds its place in the hearts of music aficionados, irrespective of the genre they otherwise prefer.

An appetite for classics

Certain that every performance will be different from her last -whether in terms of the arrangement, or the interpretation of songs - Ghoshal avoids restricting her set to her tracks alone. "I revisit songs of legends. Those gems must be introduced to the young listener. For instance, I've realised that the Snapchat generation doesn't know Lag Ja Gale, which is among the best [compositions] created in the industry."

A staunch opponent of the trend of remixes, Merchant too doesn't mince words when acknowledging that listeners seamlessly appreciate old ditties. "Whether that's Laila O Laila, or disco songs, we revisit them in our way. Yet, we never tamper with the composition, or mess with the lyrics," he says, pointedly addressing why revisiting songs for live gigs varies from doing so for films.

"We don't add rap to the mukhda, or fool around with the beats. Why do we need remixes? Don't we have enough talent? This gap between the creator and consumer has increased due to the music mafia or record companies. The last song that was really loved was Dil Diya Gallan [Tiger Zinda Hai], which was a year ago. The last album that worked was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which was three years ago. Seven years ago, there would be five to 10 albums that would work every year."

Ghoshal is attempting to change the landscape of the industry by altering consumption trends - a feat she can achieve, given the attention she receives from a global audience. "For me, it's always about the quality of the song that I'm performing on, not the jag mag [glamour]. I want to promote good music so that listeners go back and listen to better music, and become fans of good quality songs. The better the music they seek, the bigger will be the demand for it."

