Salim Merchant on Wajid Khan: We were like brothers

We knew that he was not well for the past few days, but the situation hadn't reached the stage for him to pass away. Yes, he was critical but still better. He had issues of diabetes and kidney malfunction. Fortunately, Sajid's wife Lubna donated a kidney to him seven months ago. He was on the road to recovery after that, but I believe post Dabangg 3, his health started deteriorating due to exertion. Once the complications began, it never left him. We were constantly in touch, but he would often say, 'Main theek hoon, koi problem nahin hai'.

I spoke to him over a month ago. He told me he was home, suffering from a kidney infection. He assured me it was under control. Post that, he got a throat infection, which started affecting his voice. He was on a ventilator for the last three days.

We were close as brothers, friends and we have also worked together for a film, Shararat (2002). I remember [the time] he had come to my studio to hear the song, Yeh honsla from Dor (2006). He had tears in his eyes as he hugged me, he was an emotional person.

