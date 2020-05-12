Salim-Suleiman, Nikhil help daily folk musicians on actor Kunal Kapoor's crowdfunding platform

Salim-Suleiman and Nikhil have been working through Blue Productions and Zariya on creating opportunities for folk musicians through collaborations and by bringing folk artists on tour with them. As they got closer to the musicians, they realised that their living conditions were rough and that needed some attention.

After taking care of their basic needs, Salim-Suleiman and Nikhil decided to create a fund for the musicians every month, which they would send to them in the current crisis and even before (low tourism season).

These times are tough for them, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted their livelihood in a big way. They've sent aid to the folk musicians about 10 days ago. But they soon need to send aid again and will have to continue doing that for the next 3-4 months at least.

Salim-Suleiman and Nikhil work with Gunsar Folk school which is run by a person called Bax Khan. He's also their manager and coordinator when they tour as he speaks English and Hindi. He's been very helpful in distributing food packets and ration to these folk artists.

