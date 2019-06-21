Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson to star in Bliss

hollywood

Salma Hayek

Hollywood stars Salma Hayek and Owen Wilson are set to to play the lead roles in Amazon's upcoming sci-fi drama "Bliss".

According to Deadline, the film follows a recently divorced man, Greg (Wilson) who meets Isabel (Hayek), a woman living on the streets who believes that "the polluted broken world around them is not real and that they are living in a simulation inside of the beautiful, peaceful real world of bliss".

Despite initial doubts, Greg soon feels that there may be some truth to Isabel's conspiracy theory. James D Stern will be producing the project, along with Lucas Smith and Marsha Swintion attached as executive producers. The movie, written and directed by Mike Cahill, is currently in production.

