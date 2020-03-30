Over the past 10 days, as this paper continuously chronicled the plight of daily-wage workers, a singular aspect came to the fore — the employees' unflinching faith that Salman Khan will stand by them in their hour of need. The superstar hasn't let them down, and has decided to bear expenses of 25,000 daily wagers. Not only that, the actor's father — noted screenwriter Salim Khan — tells mid-day that his sons have lent financial assistance to their staff at their respective studios.

The veteran says, "I don't want to comment on [Salman's contribution to the 25,000 workers] as I don't know much about it. But our family has a principle — hamara paisa jahan jaaye, wahan dikhna chahiye aur kisike kaam aana chahiye. [Since the past fortnight], we have been arranging meals for our building and Salman's security guards. We must all look after our staff."

A source from Salman Khan Films (SKF) reveals that as soon as the suspension of shoots was announced mid-March, the studio dispersed the monthly salary to its employees. "Salman is also taking care of the ration of those at his studio who are in dire need." Arbaaz Khan, who runs his eponymous studio, says, "We have asked all employees to stay home; their salaries are taken care of as are their other needs."

Meanwhile, Ashok Dubey, general secretary, FWICE, reveals that the top brass of SKF reached out to the organisation on Saturday, enquiring about the daily wagers. "I informed them that they earn about Rs 15,000 a month. They said that Salman wants the account details of the 25,000 workers, and he will sponsor them. Salman Bhai also contributes Rs 5 lakh every month, thus taking care of their medical expenses." Ashoke Pandit, chief advisor, adds, "Salman and Salimji have always helped the industry."

Bollywood's generous act

Besides Akshay Kumar who contributed Rs 25 crore to the PM CARES Fund, Varun Dhawan donated Rs 30 lakh, and Randeep Hooda and his entrepreneur friend contributed Rs 1 crore. Rajkummar Rao made a contribution to the PM's relief fund as well as the state government's relief fund. Hrithik Roshan and Kapil Sharma also did their bit for the cause.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates