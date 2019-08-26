Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt's Inshallah release postponed; What's in store for Eid 2020?

bollywood

Salman Khan took everyone by surprise as he tweeted on Sunday night that his next with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been 'pushed', but he wrote, 'Will still see you all on Eid, 2020'

Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan clicked at the press conference on the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), in Mumbai on June 1, 2017. (Picture courtesy/AFP)

Fans were in for a treat when the announcement of the collaboration of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Khamoshi: The Musical duo Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali was made. After two decades, Khan and Bhansali will be coming together for a film titled Inshallah which would also star Alia Bhatt opposite the 'Bharat' actor. However, fans got disappointed, last night, August 25, when Salman Khan took to Twitter to announce that Inshallah has been pushed.

However, Salman didn't leave his fans dejected completely and hinted that while Inshallah has been pushed, he will still have something in store for his fans on Eid. Maybe a movie? We will have to wait for an official announcement of the same.

Here's what Salman Khan tweeted:

The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah!! — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 25, 2019

Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt have begun shooting for Inshallah at a suburban studio. Bhansali is known for kickstarting his project with a song shoot. It's no different this time. Those in the know say the shoot is on a lavish set. They are describing it as a visual spectacle. Inshallah marks Salman Khan's collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali after exactly 19 years. 'Inshallah' is also Alia's first film with the maverick filmmaker.

Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali had first worked together in the filmmaker's debut movie Khamoshi: The Musical (1996). The iconic actor-director duo last worked together on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), the film also starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and it went on to become one of the biggest blockbusters of that time. Salman also had a brief cameo in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Saawariya.

The filming of Inshallah was supposed to begin in September after Salman would have finished shooting for Dabangg 3. The music of the film will be scored by the director himself, who had won accolades for composing the soundtrack of the hit film Padmaavat. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's last directorial project was the 2018 hit film Padmaavat, starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Salman was last seen in Bharat, which also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Sunil Grover in pivotal roles. The film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and released on Eid 2019. Salman will next appear in Prabhu Dheva's Dabangg 3 while Alia who was last seen in the period drama film Kalank, will next star in Brahmastra alongside rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

With inputs ANI