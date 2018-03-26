Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif sip coffee from the same mug, Internet goes gaga

On Saturday, at the Da-Bangg press conference in Pune, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were seen sharing the same cup of coffee. This episode has become a talking point on the Internet



Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif at Da-Bangg tour press conference in Pune. Picture Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha and others are currently in Pune for their Da-Bangg tour. During one of their press interactions in the city, they were captured sharing coffee from the same mug, and the entire focus shifted from Da-Bangg tour to Salman and Katrina's 'coffee-tale'.

The fans lost their calm and ensured the video of Salman Khan and Katrina having coffee together went viral. If this wasn't enough, they even termed this as "couple goals". Well, their chemistry indeed is palpable! All this happened while Sonakshi was busy interacting with the media. This episode took place hours before the stars could enthral the audience with their sizzling dance moves.

Comments such as, "World best Jodi, So nice to see this, Shadi karlo bhai (Get married, bro) (sic)" kept floating. A user even took a dig at Iulia Vantur and wrote, "if i was iulia, i would be sooo pissed (sic)."

Knowing that Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi, all are great dancers, Salman spoke fondly of their dancing skills of his female co-stars on stage. He said at the press meet, "It is difficult to match up to their dancing abilities, their energy and just the way they are. But thank God it is only me here on the show so I have been able to pull it off. But if there was Aamir (Khan), Shah Rukh (Khan) or Akshay (Kumar), we have done shows together; it would have been difficult to match up."

Apart from Salman, Katrina, and Sonakshi, present at the Da-Bangg tour's press conference on Saturday were – Sohail Khan, Prabhudeva, Maneish Paul, Daisy Shah and Guru Randhawa.

