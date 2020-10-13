Salman Khan builds his fight club with South Korea's biggest stuntmen Kwon Tae-ho

Where his character Chulbul Pandey is the friendly cop who becomes the messiah of the poor, Salman Khan — with his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai — wants to establish the eponymous character as a suave, no-nonsense cop. In his bid to ensure that the thriller boasts hyper-stylised fight sequences, the superstar roped in Kwon Tae-ho, one of South Korea's biggest martial arts stars and stuntmen. It is learnt that the action star flew down to Mumbai in November 2019 to choreograph an elaborate fight sequence featuring Khan and Randeep Hooda.

"The scene sees Salman's character Radhe take on the Goan drug mafia and its overlord, played by Randeep. Director Prabhudheva and Salman wanted it to be slick and fast-paced, and agreed that Kwon Tae-ho would be the best person for the job. He stayed in the country for a month as they shot the scene at a Bandra studio. He was put up at a five-star near Bandstand throughout the stint," reveals a source.



Kwon Tae-ho. Pic/Twitter

Well aware that his fans lap up his action avatar, Khan has upped the ante by trying his hand at kick-boxing in the sequence. "It has been picturised as a moody scene, complete with dim lights and lots of smoke. In fact, Tae-ho also features as one of the bad guys and is seen engaging in hand-to-hand combat with Salman," adds the source. The film, featuring Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani, will mark the Bollywood acting debut of Mulshi Pattern director Pravin Tarde.

mid-day reached out to producers Atul Agnihotri, Sohail Khan and Nikhil Namit, who remained unavailable for comment.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news