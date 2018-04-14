Salman Khan conviction: Race 3 makers forced to cancel foreign shoot

Post Khan's conviction, sources say Race 3 makers have called off foreign schedule, to shoot in Leh instead



Salman Khan

A week after being granted bail by the District and Sessions court in Jodhpur in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, Salman Khan has resumed work on his actioner, Race 3. If sources are to be believed, the actor's conviction has affected the schedule of the Remo D'Souza-directed multi-starrer. It has been learnt that the final schedule was to be shot in South Africa, but was apparently called off after the court ordered that Khan can't travel out of the country without its permission. Now, the team is said to have zeroed in on Leh instead as the final destination.

A source close to development says, "According to the original plan, South Africa was going to be the second last schedule followed by the Mumbai leg. After the court sentencing, certain changes had to be made in the schedule. The makers felt it would be feasible to wrap up the Mumbai schedule first, so that they didn't lose out on time. Towards the month-end, they will head to Leh to film the song that was initially meant to be canned in foreign locales."



Remo D'Souza

When mid-day contacted D'Souza, the director informed that the team — including Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol and Daisy Shah — is flying to Leh in 10 days. Preferring to stay non-commital on what led to the last-minute location change, he said, "We were scouting for locations, and finally decided on Leh and Ladakh. It's going to be a week-long shoot during which we will film a song." Producer Ramesh Taurani added that Leh would be the perfect setting for the song. "Leh will add to the aesthetic value of the number."

