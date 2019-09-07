Salman Khan cycles to 'Dabangg 3' set; watch video

While fans are eagerly waiting to see Salman reprise his role as Chulbul Pandey in the flick, the actor is not leaving any stone unturned to wind up the shoot as soon as possible. The 53-year-old actor took to social media to share a clip of him riding the bicycle on the busy road and wrote, "Mumbai city in the rains...Off to the location to shoot for #dabangg3."

In April, the 'Sultan' actor shared the news of shoot's start by posting a 22-second video on his Twitter profile along with elder brother and film producer, Arbaaz Khan. He wrote, "Back in our birthplace for #Dabangg3 shoot Arbaaz Khan."

The actor kicked off shooting for the film on April 1 when he jetted off to Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh with Arbaaz and Prabhu Deva. Ever since In-Shaa-Allah has been shelved, Salman Khan fans can't stop speculating which will be Bhaijaan's next Eid release. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial venture, along with Alia Bhatt, was supposed to hit the silver screen in 2020, but when the actor asked to make alterations in the script, things went kaput between the duo. In fact, Salman Khan also announced the news of the film being postponed on social media, this left SLB fuming with anger.

Dabangg 3 is being helmed by Prabhu Deva. The film marks the second collaboration between Salman and the director. The two have previously worked together in 'Wanted'. As per media reports, Arbaaz will once again be seen playing Makkhi in the film. The movie is being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production. It is scheduled to release on December 20 this year.

Prabhu Deva is also helming Dabangg 3, which is slated for December. Dabangg 3 will also star Mahesh Manjrekar's daughter, Saiee, besides Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey and Sonakshi Sinha as the much-loved Rajjo. Saiee Manjrekar will portray Salman's love interest from his younger days Those in the know say, Salman Khan, will make an announcement soon about his next outing. Salman will have to shoot a super quickie if he is indeed serious about arriving on Eid 2020.

