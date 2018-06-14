Salman Khan follows only 3 accounts on Instagram. You'll be surprised to know them

The star has millions of followers but follows only a few, which does not include a certain Katrina Kaif

Iulia Vantur and Salman Khan

Just when we thought things had cooled down between Iulia Vantur and Salman Khan, thanks to his busy schedule, Sallu sprung a surprise. He has started following the Romanian actor-singer on Instagram.

Well, Salman Khan has 16.8m followers on Instagram, but you would be surprised to know that the superstar only follows three accounts on Instagram. While in March, Salman started following Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif on Instagram, recently, he started following Iulia. Should we safely assume that Iulia still remains topmost on his mind?

These accounts are followed by Khan on Instagram:

Meanwhile, Salman Khan's Race 3 is all set to hit theatres tomorrow. The multi-starrer witnessed a never-seen-before demand for its pre-booking, and promises to set the box-office ringing with its high-on-entertainment quotient. As per distributors, the response to the film reflects the frenzy around any Salman Khan-starrer. Despite a delay in Ramazan this season, the collections have been exceptionally high.

One of Race 3's distributors Ramnathan shared, "Places like Nagpur, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jabalpur and Korba have recorded excellent advance bookings, while Chhatisgarh, Maharashtra, and parts of Madhya Pradesh are pretty strong. When the film opens on Friday, it is sure to be a super hit, there are no second thoughts about it."

