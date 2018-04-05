Salman Khan sentenced to 5 years in blackbuck poaching case: Here is a timeline

Salman Khan was charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act for having hunted down two black bucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Jodhpur's Kankani village

Salman Khan found guilty in blackbuck poaching case. Pic- Pallav Paliwal

Bollywood superstar Slaman Khan was on Thursday found guilty by a Jodhpur court in the blackbuck poaching case, that began in 1998. Meanwhile, the court acquitted actors Saif Ali Khan, Neelam, Tabu and Sonali Bendre, who acted along with Salman Khan in the movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

Salman Khan was found guilty under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act for having hunted down two blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Jodhpur's Kankani village. The court sentenced the Bollywood actor Salman Khan to 5 years imprisonment and also levied a penalty of Rs 10,000 on him.

Meanwhile the other actors' were charged for unlawful assembly under Section 149 of the Indian Penal Code. A fifth person, Dushyant Singh, a local from the area, has also been acquitted, said Mahipal Bishnoi, the prosecution counsel Here is a complete timeline of the 20-year-long blackbuck poaching case:

October 1998 - Total three cases in connection with poaching and one under the Arms Act were registered against Salman. The 52-year-old actor allegedly shot two blackbucks in Bhagoda ki Dhani in Kankani village near Jodhpur during the shooting of 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'. Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam were also present in the vehicle Salman allegedly used for hunting the endangered species protected under Schedule 1 of the Indian Wildlife Act. Salman was charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and others under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

February 2006 - The 'Dabangg' actor was in February 2006 convicted in the blackbuck hunting case, slapped a fine and sentenced to five years in jail. He spent a week in a Jodhpur jail before being granted bail.

August 2006 - The Rajasthan High Court on August 31, 2006, suspended the sentence and ordered the actor to not leave the country without formal permission.

July 2012 - The court, six years later on July 24, 2012, finalised charges against the actor and other accused in the four cases.

July 2016 - On July 25, the Rajasthan High Court acquitted Salman of all charges in the blackbuck poaching case and said there was no evidence to prove that the endangered animals were shot by the actor's licensed gun.

November 2016 - The Supreme Court on November 11, 2016, issued a notice to Salman on an appeal by the Rajasthan government challenging his acquittal in blackbuck poaching case. The apex court had agreed to fast-track the case.

January 2017 - Salman Khan was acquitted by a Jodhpur court in the Arms Act case.

March 2018 - The Jodhpur Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on March 25 under Jodhpur District Presiding Officer Devkumar Khatri had issued April 5 for the judgment in the 20-year-old case.

Salman Khan's bail application will be heard on Friday at 10:30 a.m. Meanwhile, he will be taken to the Jodhpur Central Jail, which also houses Asaram Bapu, Malkhan Singh Vishnoi and Shambhu Lal.

