Salman Khan in Aditya Chopra's Dhoom 4?

Salman Khan has three big films — Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, Arbaaz Khan's Dabangg 3 and Sohail Khan's Sher Khan — in his kitty. Speculation is rife that the superstar will also feature in the fourth instalment of the Dhoom franchise, produced by Aditya Chopra.

A trade source tells mid-day, "While Salman and Aditya have been discussing Dhoom 4 for over a year, the deal was finally locked last week post the release of Race 3. Adi plans to release Dhoom 4 in 2020. Victor [Vijay Krishna Acharya], who is busy with Thugs Of Hindostan, will direct the movie. Buzz is that Ranveer Singh will also star in the film."

The source adds that the shoot will commence early next year and is likely to go on for 130 days. Major parts of the film will be shot in Dubai, and the locations have been finalised by the makers.

"A reference poster has also been made. Salman Khan's character is likely to have long hair and a scar on his face. He won't play a negative character. His part will be like Aamir Khan and Hrithik Roshan's characters in the previous instalments."

A Yash Raj Films' spokesperson denied the news, saying, "Work on Dhoom 4 hasn't started yet. There is no truth to these rumours."

The trade source adds that the production house is denying the news because "Adi plans to make the announcement once the paperwork is done."

