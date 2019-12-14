Salman Khan is a rebel with a clause on Radhe sets

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Salman Khan can hardly be termed as the poster boy of rule-abiding behaviour — after all, the superstar, who spent the better part of the late '90s and early 2000s being labelled the bad boy of Bollywood, has expressed his disdain for rules. But you have to hand it to him for ensuring that the crew working on his next is a disciplined lot. The actor, along with director Prabhudeva, producers Salma Khan, Sohail Khan, Atul Agnihotri and Nikhil Namit, has introduced a set of guidelines to be followed on the set of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Step inside the set erected at Mehboob Studios in Bandra, Mumbai, and a board with 15 guidelines awaits you. While it includes the standard instructions of not littering the premises and barring photography on the floor, the makers appear to have laid emphasis on building a healthy work environment. One of the rules clearly states that inappropriate language will not be tolerated; another indicates that they expect senior professionals to "maintain the buddy-up system", thereby helping juniors or rank newcomers with their work.

The board stating the guidelines to be followed on Radhe set



Namit, who has collaborated with Khan and Agnihotri on several movies, says, "Atul and I have followed certain rules since the Bodyguard [2011] days and have followed it up to the Dabangg series. It was our idea to have some guidelines to follow on sets. They may vary over the years. It's about creating the right atmosphere."



Does everyone — from Khan and Disha Patani to the spotboys — follow the rules? After all, one of the instructions is about strict adherence to crew call times, and stories of Khan being late to sets are legendary. "The rules are followed by every member of the cast and crew. Guidelines like 'Don't smoke on the sets' or 'Don't carry food on the sets' are practical suggestions. We want to maintain a harmonious atmosphere of cooperation," he adds.

