Salman Khan is man with a heart of gold: Saqib Saleem

New co-stars like Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Freddy Daruwala heaped praise on their Race 3 co-star Salman Khan, calling the superstar a very loving, caring and respectful person to everyone around him.

Saqib, who is working with the Dabangg star for the first time, said: "In the beginning, I had a moment of feeling overwhelmed. But keeping that aside, I have learnt so many things from him, most importantly to be respectful to people."

"We all have our way to treat our subordinates and collaborators differently. But that man, with a heart of gold, genuinely treats everyone with equal respect whether a spot boy or a film director.

"I think one of the important things that I have learnt is how power lies in togetherness. Nothing is bigger than the power of people that Salman Sir has earned over the period of time. I think, as a public figure, I wish to achieve that," he added.

Seconding his point, Daisy who has worked with Salman in films like Tere Naam and Jai Ho, said: "Yes, I noticed how Salman sir prioritized other actors in the film before him, though we all know it is a Salman Khan film for the larger audience. He is a people's person. He is a caring person by nature."

Freddy, who got injured during the action workshop before the film started, mentioned: "I was looked after very well. Salman Sir made sure that none of my scenes in the film affect my injury. He is caring by nature. He has a heart of gold.

"He said one thing that I will remember forever - 'If you want to work your best at longest, taking care of your body should be your priority. If you look after your body, your body will look after you in future'."

As the actor got some tips from Salman, he said: "I think on set, as an actor, he is a cool guy. As we all know that he has an experience in cinema, he explains things to his co-stars like us very nicely; about camera angle, how to hold your body in a certain way to look larger on screen. As an actor, those things really help us..."

Directed by Remo D'souza, Race 3 will release on June 15.

