Salman Khan: Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the natural actors we have today

The hit pairing of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez have generated immense anticipation to witness the electrifying chemistry between the duo on screen



Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez in a still from Race 3

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez who have shown much screen chemistry in the Superhit Kick are all set to recreate the magic in their upcoming action franchise, Race 3.

Salman Khan who has known Jacqueline since the time she has come from Sri Lanka has gone ahead to talk about his equation with the beautiful actress.

When asked about his Race 3 co-star, Jacqueline Fernandez, Salman Khan shares, "I have known Jacqueline from the time she has come down from Sri Lanka. She is a very hard working girl from the time she has come into the industry, a very decent girl.

He further adds, "She has got great energy, She's very clean hearted, there's no malice in her. She does not create any confrontation. She's pleasant to work with, very professional, very talented. Jacqueline is one of the natural actors we have today".

The hit pairing of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez have generated immense anticipation to witness the electrifying chemistry between the duo on screen.

The first two songs of Race 3 titled gave us glimpses of the sizzling chemistry of Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, stirring the excitement of the audience for the film.

Jacqueline Fernandez is currently making all right noise as she is seen painting the town red with her never seen before action avatar in Race 3. The duo is all set to treat the audience with an Eid 2018 release.

Also Read: Race 3: Here's Why Salman Khan Starrer Will Be A Visual Delight

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever