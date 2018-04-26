Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez shoot for romantic 'Race 3' song in Kashmir

Race 3 will hit the big screens on Eid this year



Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez are in Jammu and Kashmir to shoot a romantic song for their upcoming actioner 'Race 3'. The 'Sultan' star, who shot for 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' in the valley, is back for the final schedule of his upcoming film.

In the picture, the duo can be seen in a jeep surrounded by snow-clad mountains. The third installment of 'Race' also stars Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Anil Kapoor. The film will hit the big screens on Eid this year.

