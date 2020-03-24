Salman Khan kick starts Radhe post-production amid the current lockdown

With all shoots suspended last week, Salman Khan showed his fans how he was utilising the time to hone his sketching. But self-development is not the only thing on Khan's mind — turns out, like lesser mortals, the superstar too has adopted the work-from-home policy amid the current lockdown. It has been learnt that the actor has begun the post-production of his next, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, at his Panvel farmhouse. To abide by the necessary practice of social distancing at this hour, he has chosen a skeletal crew for the job.

A source from the creative team reveals, "Radhe is almost complete, with only one song left to be filmed on Salman and Disha Patani. As the shoots are suspended, Salman decided to begin the post-production work at his farmhouse so that the film can keep its Eid date with the audience. But he was clear that taking precautions was of utmost importance at this time. So, he took a small post-production team with him. The superstar headed to Panvel last Wednesday. While director Prabhudheva is in Chennai, Salman is constantly in touch with him over the phone. The two are supervising the editing."

Jordy Patel, manager and producer, Salman Khan Films, says, "All work has stopped for the moment as per the directive by the state government. There is nothing much we can do as we have yet to shoot some portions of the film."

