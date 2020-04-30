Salman Khan mourns Rishi Kapoor's demise; prays for strength, peace for his family

Rishi Kapoor wasn't just a phenomenal actor but also a very lively and lovable human. As exhilarating was his on-screen persona, his real-life demeanour was just as entertaining. In a devastating piece of news, he breathed his last today in hospital at 8:45 IST after a two-year battle with leukemia.

All the Bollywood celebrities began sharing their memories with this iconic actor and how he was one of a kind. And now, taking to his Twitter account, Salman Khan has also offered his condolences and also offered strength to his family and friends.

Have a look at his tweet right here:

Rest in peace chintu sirrr, kaha suna maaf , strength , peace n light to family n friends... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 30, 2020

Salman Khan and Rishi Kapoor worked together in David Dhawan's Yeh Hai Jalwa in 2002 and both of them shared fantastic chemistry in that comedy. Also, if you remember, in 2015, Rishi Kapoor tweeted that If there's one actor after Shashi Kapoor who's handsome and has some blessed looks, it's Salman. The tweet isn't available anymore but you can have a look at it here:

Kapoor's loss, as everyone has stated, has left a void that can never be filled. His last rites will be performed at the Chandanwadi Crematorium in Kalbadevi, Mumbai.

