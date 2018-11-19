Salman Khan not gravely injured; continues Bharat shoot in Punjab

bollywood

Contrary to reports stating that superstar is gravely injured, Salman Khan continues Bharat shoot in Punjab. Atul Agnihotri shared a video of Khan travelling to the film set yesterday, thus indicating to his fans that all was well with the star.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan's fans went into an overdrive last evening as word spread that the superstar had to return to Mumbai following an injury on the sets of Bharat in Punjab. However, it has come to light that the actor, fighting fit at 52, was merely making his weekly visit to the city. In fact, Khan resumed shooting for the Ali Abbas Zafar-directed venture yesterday.

A unit member reveals, "Salman had hurt his ribs on Thursday while working out in the gym. He was prescribed some painkillers following which he had no complaints. While he did fly down to Mumbai on Friday, it was for his weekly shoot of Bigg Boss. He returned to Phillaur early Sunday morning and resumed filming Bharat. In fact, Salman himself was amused when he heard the rumours."

The source adds that producer Atul Agnihotri shared a video of Khan travelling to the film set yesterday, thus indicating to his fans that all was well with the star. "Salman is fine. He will continue to shoot in Punjab till the first week of December."

