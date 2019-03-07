Salman Khan not yet over Priyanka Chopra walking out of Bharat?

bollywood

Priyanka Chopra had at the last-minute walked out of Bharat. And seems like Salman Khan is in no mood to forget the episode

Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra

If the industry buzz is to be believed, Salman Khan has apparently expressed reservations about Priyanka Chopra Jonas starring in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film. Last month, the filmmaker had announced that he was teaming up with Salman after almost a decade.

During her recent outing on Koffee With Karan, PeeCee had quipped that she was in talks with Bhansali for a film. Speculation is that it is for the same project. PeeCee had at the last-minute walked out of Bharat. And Sallu is in no mood to forget the ugly episode.

In a chat with mid-day, Salman had said, "It was sweet of her to tell us five days before the shoot that she couldn't do Bharat," began Khan, indicating that it was not just his muscles on display, but his dry humour too. "I'm glad Katrina is part of the film. She was Atul's [Agnihotri, producer] first choice. But Priyanka called Ali [Abbas Zafar, director] and said she wanted to do Bharat, so we considered her."

It was after Priyanka's exit from Bharat that rumours had started circulating that the actress was indeed on her way to becoming Mrs Jonas. Bharat's director, Ali Abbas Zafar, had even hinted at the inevitable by tweeting, "Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special, she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her ... Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life."

While it seemed that things had turned sour between Priyanka and Salman, the latter had, however, attended the Jonases reception after which the couple had even visited his home. Only time will tell if we will see Priyanka Chopra and Salman Khan on screen together again.

Also read: Here's what Salman Khan had to say on Priyanka Chopra's exit from Bharat

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates