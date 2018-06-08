Salman Khan reunites with Mika Singh for Race 3 song 'Party Chale On'

After collaborating for Dhinka Chika (Ready), Desi Beat (Bodyguard), Jumme Ki Raat (Kick) and Aaj ki Party (Bajrangi Bhaijaan), Salman Khan and Mika Singh create sparks yet again with Race 3's Party Chale On

A still from song Party Chale On

Salman Khan reunites with music sensation for the most happening party number of the season 'Party Chale On' for Race 3. The super-hit duo have earlier delivered multiple chartbusters that still get the audience grooving to its foot tapping tunes. After collaborating for Dhinka Chika (Ready), Desi Beat (Bodyguard), Jumme Ki Raat (Kick) and Aaj ki Party (Bajrangi Bhaijaan), Salman Khan and Mika Singh create sparks yet again with Race 3's Party Chale On.

Salman Khan took to twitter and wrote,"Party Chale On ! Song ka link - http://bit.ly/PartyChaleOnOfficialSong … … @Asli_Jacqueline @AnilKapoor @thedeol @ShahDaisy25 @Saqibsaleem @VickyHardik @MikaSingh @IuliaVantur @RameshTaurani @remodsouza @SKFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial @gaana #Race3 #Race3ThisEid #PartyChaleOn"

Check out the song right here:

The action franchise is known to deliver chartbuster party songs with every film, the third installment takes the music quotient a level higher with the addition of music sensation Mika Singh to the Race family. The video features the ensemble cast grooving to the party number in a club setting. Composed by Vicky and Hardik, 'Party Chale On' is crooned by Mika Singh and Iulia Vantur.

Race 3 takes the Race franchise to an all-time high with action a notch higher and suspense that will leave you at the edge of your seats. With the action sequences being shot extensively in Thailand, Abu Dhabi and Mumbai, it is set to break the box office records. Marking the festive season of Eid, Race 3 proves to be a complete festive bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and promise of blockbuster songs.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on 15th June 2018.

