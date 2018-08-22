Salman Khan reveals how sneeze was the villain in his relationship

television

Once, while at his girlfriend's place, Salman Khan had to hide in the cupboard when her parents' arrived all of a sudden.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan, who is currently shooting for his film Bharat in Malta, is also hosting a show, 10 Ka Dum. While the actor is juggling a lot of shooting schedules, which also includes Bigg Boss 12's promos, is back shooting for his show on Sony.

In one of the upcoming episodes of 10 Ka Dum, we will see Salman Khan, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, where the latter two are promoting their upcoming flick, Stree. The trio made some revelations, where Salman Khan confessed about once hiding in his girlfriend's cupboard.

Salman Khan has revealed that he was caught red-handed while seeking a place to hide in his ex's house. Sallu walked down memory lane to narrate his ordeal. Once, while at his girlfriend's place, her parents showed up all of a sudden. He made a quick dash to the closet, but dust played spoilsport as Salman let out a loud sneeze.

Now, which girlfriend was he referring to? He added that her father felt he was not all that bad!

Rajkummar Rao also disclosed that he had to stand for two hours in a balcony as his ladylove's parents suddenly turned up.

