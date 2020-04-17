Salman Khan runs his own Bigg Boss in Panvel!

Every December, the gates of Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse are thrown open as the rich and the famous throng the venue to celebrate the superstar's birthday. We may be months away from December, but a section of Bollywood is cocooned at Arpita Farms. Over the past few weeks, Khan has been playing host to 20-odd people, including Jacqueline Fernandez, Iulia Vantur, director Abhiraj Minawala and wife, and Waluscha De Sousa, who have inadvertently found themselves stuck on the outskirts of Mumbai during the lockdown.



Waluscha De Sousa, Iulia Vantur

The actor had travelled to Panvel in mid-March with director Minawala to discuss their next, the Mulshi Pattern remake. "Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma joined them along with wife Arpita and their kids. At the same time, Atul Agnihotri, wife Alvira and her friend Waluscha had gone to the farmhouse to spend a fun weekend. They were in for a surprise when the state government issued a stay-at-home order, followed by the nationwide lockdown," says a source. Apparently, Fernandez had headed to Panvel at the same time to discuss her single, Genda Phool. "Now, there are about 22 people holed up in the estate, including Sohail's son Nirvaan, his three friends and the staff. Fortunately, the bungalow is massive with nine bedrooms and two pools. So, social distancing is not a problem."



Atul Agnihotri with Ayat; Jacqueline Fernandez



There is never a dull moment in the house, adds the source. "People spend their days swimming, playing pool and practising organic farming. When Salman is not working on his next, Iulia and he goes horse-riding. He also creates awareness videos, which are shot by Saajan Singh. Salman's afternoons are dedicated to mother Salma."



The outdoor pool at Arpita Farms

