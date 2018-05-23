'Shirt utarega?' - Salman Khan said this to Bobby Deol while offering him Race 3 role

Ready for second innings in films, Bobby Deol recounts how mentor Salman Khan offered Race 3 to him



Bobby Deol

He may have seen little success in his first innings, but Bobby Deol believes he has an ace up his sleeve with a big-ticket film like Race 3. The actor hopes that the much-anticipated film, which sees him sharing screen space with Salman Khan, will bring him back in the game.

Recollecting how Khan offered the multi-starrer to him, Deol says, "One day, Salman called me and said, 'Mamu, shirt utarega?' I told him I am ready to do whatever he wants me to. The next day, he invited me over for lunch. I was incredibly nervous. In fact, before I sat down to have the meal with Salman, I excused myself to go to the washroom and I was so nervous that I couldn't even find the tap," he laughs.

Bobby Deol says he is glad to have found a strong support in the superstar, who offered him the movie even though his chips were down. "Salman called me at a time when I was focussing on my career again. I am hungry for more work and hopefully, things will turn around."

At 49, Deol is looking fitter than ever. He credits his mentor for the transformation. "After Salman Khan made me realise that I should take better care of my body, I started training with Prashant Sawant. Once I signed Race 3, I was training with Salman's fitness coach [Rakesh Udiyar] and his assistant, Prajwal."

