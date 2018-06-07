Salman Khan: Sanjay Dutt himself should have played the last portions in Sanju

At a Race 3 media interaction, Salman Khan spoke about the film's action level, his biopic and his friend Sanjay Dutt's biopic, Sanju

While everyone is lauding the trailer of Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, a biopic on Sanjay Dutt, even Salman Khan is in awe of it. However, there is one thing about the film that has irked him. Point being Sanjay Dutt should have played himself in the last portions of the film.

Salman Khan asserted, "I was thinking that why did this bit somebody else (Ranbir Kapoor) play? He'll not do justice to that, Sanju only should have played it, the last 8-10 years of his film portrayed in his biopic should have been essayed by him."

The actor spoke his thoughts while he was interacting with the media for his upcoming Eid release, Race 3.

The 50-year-old actor was asked that back in the 90s, actors at 50 had already started doing character roles, while he is still here, playing the lead. After which, he mentioned Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan's names, followed by Sanjay Dutt's name. "Whenever Sanju decides to come back, he'll come back," said Salman, whose friendship with the Munnabhai actor needs no description.

Extending to it, when the Tiger Zinda Hai actor was asked, if he would have a biopic or an autobiography on him, he immediately quipped, "I don't want to do a biopic on my life. Never ever. Anyway, I say everything in the open."

Well, this is a zone in the film industry, where everyone is being experimental with their film choices. Would Salman ever experiment? "I just want to do that I instantly like it. If during the narration I say, "Kal bataunga" (Will inform you tomorrow) that means it's never happening," assured the Kick actor.

Coming back to Race 3, these are the words in which, the superstar introduces his character to the viewers, "This guy is very sharp, he's got the humour, and he's ruthless. His basic character is that he's suppressed all his emotions and you don't know what this man is all about until the end of the film. He's a mastermind."

While Race 3 has become a synonym for action with Hollywood action directors guiding the stunts in the film, the action hero talks about taking the pitch higher with each of his films. "It's really tricky. Sometimes you go so overboard that they (audience) say, "Itna bhi bahut zyada ho gaya hai" and then when you go realistic, they prefer the earlier film's action than this. So you need to be careful of how much you can put in, because it has to look genuine and believable. They can't look farcical and they can't make you laugh. So, for that, physically also there's a lot of strain, otherwise, physically you're not looking that part and when you're doing all these kinds of things, then people laugh at you."

Apart from Race 3, the actor has a strong list of films in the pipeline. Dabangg 3, Bharat, Kick 2, SherKhan (script of the film isn't ready yet) and a dance film with Remo D'souza. Salman also revealed that he will go back to the basics and shoot for two films – Dabangg 3 and Bharat simultaneously.

Race 3, which is the third installment of the Race franchise, also features an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Freddy Daruwala. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on 15 June 2018.

