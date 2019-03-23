Salman Khan takes a jibe at Priyanka Chopra Jonas

bollywood

During a recent event, Salman Khan quipped, "Abhi kya zaroorat hai?" Fans are wondering if this is his way of getting back at PeeCee for walking out of his film, Bharat, at the last minute

Salman Khan. (Right) Priyanka Chopra with husband Nick Jonas

Salman Khan finds it hilarious that Priyanka Chopra Jonas launched a dating app (Bumble) after getting hitched to singer Nick Jonas. During a recent event, Sallu quipped, "Abhi kya zaroorat hai?" Fans are wondering if this is his way of getting back at PeeCee for walking out of his film, Bharat, at the last minute.

Tennis star Serena Williams joined actress Priyanka Chopra as an investor of social and dating application Bumble. Bumble on March 20, announced Williams, who had earlier teamed up with the company for an ad campaign #InHerCourt, will be joining the organisation as an investor and active member of the Bumble Fund.

Being an investor, the 37-year-old tennis champion wants to "amplify female entrepreneurs and creating a place for them to personally and professionally champion their growth", read a statement.

She said: "In my life, and today more than ever, I've learned how impactful one woman's voice can be when given a platform to speak and be heard. "I am passionate about building on this progress and opening doors for women of all backgrounds, especially women of colour, to share their message and trust in their potential to accomplish great things."

