Salman Khan to release a South remake on Eid 2020?

The latest buzz doing the rounds is that Salman Khan is exploring the possibility of remaking a hit South film in Hindi, which will be his Eid 2020 release. As the star is hellbent on keeping the festive date with the audience, he has entrusted Dabangg 3 director Prabhudheva to find a suitable film. Ever since Inshaa Allah, his film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, got shelved, Sallu wants to ensure he keeps his Eid date with fans.

There is also talk that if not a South remake, Sallu could make brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri get going on the Hindi remake of the Korean film, Veteran (2015). Though Agnihotri had acquired the rights earlier this year, he had kept it on the backburner.

Earlier there were talks that Kick 2 will be Sallu's Eid 2020, but filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala stated that the team is still working on the script of Kick 2 as well, and it will take over six months, which will be followed by the redrafting and editing.

As for Salman's next film, the actor will be next seen in Dabangg 3. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and is set to release on December 20, 2019. Dabangg 3 is a prequel to Dabangg and Dabangg 2, which shines a light on the backstory of Salman Khan's character, Chulbul Pandey. His character will be portrayed as a goon with a heart of gold in a flashback, which will cover his transformation into a Robin Hood cop.

The movie is being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production. The film is set to release on four languages, its a first for Khan. Recently, Salman shared the first motion poster of third film from the Dabangg franchise.

