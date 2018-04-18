Salman Khan welcomes Priyanka Chopra in Bharat, reminds her it's a Hindi film

Bharat will mark Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra's fourth film, after Salaam-e-Ishq, God Tussi Great Ho, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi



Salman Khan

Salman Khan is one actor, who is his true version on social media. The actor doesn't mince words, his posts on his Twitter account builds an instant connect with the post because it has the 'Salman Khan' flavour to them. Now, with the announcement of Priyanka Chopra making her comeback in Bollywood alongside Salman Khan, their fans are just going crazy only to see them reunite after several years.

On Wednesday, Salman Khan took to his Twitter account to welcome the actress in the film, Bharat. It just doesn't end there; he played around with words and reminded Priyanka that the film is a Hindi film. Chopra was last seen in Gangaajal and since then has her hands on several Hollywood projects and her TV series, Quantico.

This is what he wrote, "#Bharat .. welcomes u back home @priyankachopra . See u soon .. By the way humari film Hindi hai ;) . @atulreellife @aliabbaszafar #Eid2019 (sic)." The post will leave anyone in splits.



On joining the Bharat family, Priyanka Chopra shares, "Bharat it is! I'm looking forward to begin shooting this film and working with Salman and Ali again after a considerable time. I've learnt a lot from them in our previous collaborations and am excited to see what this one has to offer. I'm also looking forward to working with Alvira and Atul and the entire team of Bharat.To all my well-wishers who've been so patient and supportive… thank you for your constant support and I'll see you all at the movies!"

Director Ali Abbas Zafar says, "Bharat is Priyanka's homecoming to Bollywood after having proven her range as a performer in Hollywood films and a blockbuster global TV show. Bharat is rooted in India and its culture despite it spanning over 70 years and set across various countries of the world. Priyanka is the biggest Indian artist internationally and she is a perfect fit for the film. Priyanka brings in outstanding acting as well as incredible international appeal to make the scale of the film bigger and even more global."

Ali Abbas Zafar and producer Atul Agnihotri travelled to New York to meet Priyanka and gave her the narration of the film. Priyanka loved Ali's script and she was convinced immediately to do the film. Salman and Priyanka will be teaming up after 10 years making the association all the more special. Atul Agnihotri who is collaborating with Priyanka for the first time shares, "We are all very happy to welcome Priyanka to the Bharat family. We couldn't have asked for anyone better than her to play this role."

While this year will witness Salman Khan's Race 3 hitting the screens, with Bharat the actor has yet again booked the upcoming Eid for himself offering a festive bonanza to the audience. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series releasing Eid 2019.

Also Read: Salman Khan's Bharat Finds Its Soul In Priyanka Chopra

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates