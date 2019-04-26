Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 to hit the theatres on December 20

bollywood

The Dabangg franchise which has been a favourite for all action flick lover will get its third installment this year

Dabangg 3 poster. Pic: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan

Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 is set to hit the theatres on 20th December 2019. The Dabangg franchise which has been a favourite for all action flick lover will get its third installment this year. The action star, Salman Khan announced this by sharing his recognizable uniform cropped, saying, "Chulbul is back..... #Dabangg3 @sonakshisinha @arbaazSkhan @Nikhil_Dwivedi @PDdancing @SKFilmsOfficial"

Chulbul Pandey has earned an iconic status in Bollywood ever since the first look hit the nation. Salman Khan has filled the character's life and individuality that no other actor can ever take its cult place. The action comedy has begun its shoot at various locations of Madhya Pradesh.

'Dabangg 3' is being helmed by Prabhu Deva. The film marks the second collaboration of Salman and the director. The two have previously worked together in Wanted. The upcoming film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, reprising her role of Rajjo in the film. Sonakshi made her acting debut alongside Salman in 'Dabangg', which released in 2010.

This is the third film in the Dabangg series. The movie is being produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production. It is expected to release around Christmas this year.

Also Read: Here are the 10 reasons you can't get over Salman Khan's Bharat's trailer

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates