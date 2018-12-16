Salman Khan's film Bharat shooting to resume in 2019

bollywood

The director was referring to the birthday of superstar Salman Khan, who is the male protagonist of the film. Salman will turn 53 on December 27

Bharat director Ali Abbas Zafar has wrapped up shooting in Punjab and Delhi and says the team will start working on the next schedule in the new year.

"Finished with Delhi and Punjab schedules of ‘Bharat', the last schedule will start in a new year," Zafar tweeted on Saturday.

"Bhai ke birthday wale month mein kaun kaam karta hai (Who works in the birth month of bhai)... Par hum edit mein lage hue hain (But we are working on the edit)," he added.

Bharat is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film "Ode To My Father". It is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.

The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi, among others. It is slated for an Eid release in 2019.

