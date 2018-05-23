Salman Khan's Judwaa co-star Rambha is pregnant, flaunts baby bump

Rambha, who rose to fame in the Hindi film industry through films like Judwaa and Bandhan, is expecting her third child



Rambha posted this picture on her Instagram account

Salman Khan's Judwaa co-star Rambha is pregnant, and she took to her social media to announce the happy news. She shared the news on the occasion of Mother's Day. The actress posted a photo of hers flaunting the baby bump and wrote that she is happy to share the that she is pregnant with baby number three.

"Showing off my pregnancy baby bump picture proudly:))I cannot express my bundles of joy, please pray for me and my family (sic)," wrote Rambha in her Instagram post.

The actress married Canadian businessman Indran Pathmanathan in 2010 and gave up on her acting career. Rambha already has two children and is expecting her third child. The Bandhan actress' elder daughter Laanya was born in 2011, and younger daughter Sasha was born in 2015.

Also, there were rumours of the actress' marital life hitting a rough patch, and that she and her husband were in the midst of seeking a divorce. However, this post put all rumours to rest.

The actress predominantly worked in the Tamil and Telugu film industry. She had played the role of Roopa opposite Salman Khan in Judwaa and was again his leading lady in Bandhan. She has also worked in Bengali filmdom.

