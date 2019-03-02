Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri ready to take the plunge?

bollywood

If the pictures are any indication, it won't be long before Alvira and Atul Agnihotri's daughter Alizeh Agnihotri decides to take the plunge

Alizeh Agnihotri

It looks like Salman Khan's niece, Alizeh Agnihotri, is Bollywood-ready. As a first step, she has done a bit of modelling. She is the face of aunt Seema Khan's bridal couture collection.

If the pictures are any indication, it won't be long before Alvira and Atul Agnihotri's daughter decides to take the plunge. She won't have to look beyond her khandaan for her debut. There are three uncles in the business (one of them a superstar!) besides filmmaker parents. Talk about being spoilt for choice.

On the professional front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Bharat, opposite Katrina Kaif. The upcoming film also starring Jackie Shroff and Sonali Kulkarni is a remake of the 2014 South Korean blockbuster 'Ode to My Father'. According to reports, the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor will be seen sporting five different looks in the film spanning 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

The film is Salman Khan's third collaboration with director Ali Abbas Zafar after the 2016's 'Sultan' and 2017's 'Tiger Zinda Hai.' It is slated to hit the big screens on June 5, 2019.

