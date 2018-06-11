Salman Khan's Race 3 bags the highest satellite rights for a Bollywood film ever

A big network has joined hands with Salman Khan for the very first time. This development has come close on the heels of a similar deal on Salman's recent blockbuster film Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan's upcoming film Race 3 is already way ahead in the race even before its release. The film recently earned a record-breaking deal for its satellite rights. A big network has joined hands with Salman Khan for the very first time. This development has come close on the heels of a similar deal on Salman's recent blockbuster film Tiger Zinda Hai.

The third series of the Race franchise has broken the record of Dangal by acquiring the highest satellite rights for a Bollywood film ever. Salman Khan's Race 3 has taken action to a new level with its high octane sequences and with its extensive shooting schedules in exotic locations including Thailand, Abu Dhabi as well as Mumbai.

The Remo D'souza directorial takes the Race franchise to an all-time high with action a notch higher and suspense that will leave you at the edge of your seats. Marking the festive season of Eid, Race 3 proves to be a complete festive bonanza, with action, family drama, suspense, romance and promise of blockbuster songs.

Starring an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah, the action thriller is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films.

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on 15 June 2018.

