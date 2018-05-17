Search

Salman Khan's Race 3 trailer becomes victim to hilarious memes on social media

May 17, 2018, 08:50 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Salman Khan's Race 3 by Remo D'souza was unveiled on May 15, and ever since, it has become the butt of many jokes on social media

Race 3
A still from the trailer. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

Salman Khan's Race 3 trailer was released on May 15, 2018, much to most of netizens disappointment. The trailer, which is high on action, has received flaks on social media for its 'illogical' stunts and cringe-worthy dialogues. The film's plot revolves around betrayers dwelling within the family, and therefore the tagline – You don't need enemies when you have a family.

While the loyal and die-hard fans of Salman Khan are going all out with the film's trailer and excited about seeing their superstar on screen, there are a few, who have disliked the trailer. The third instalment of the Race franchise trailer has become the butt of many jokes. Not only Salman Khan, but Twitterati has trolled the entire cast of the film, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah for their over-exaggerating action sequences.

Take a look at some of the memes:

At the trailer launch of Race 3, Salman Khan revealed that equal screen space has been given to all cast members. Salman said, "Everyone has been treated equally in the film. We've not gone according to star power but character value."

Watch the trailer here:

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.

