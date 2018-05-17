Salman Khan's Race 3 trailer becomes victim to hilarious memes on social media

Salman Khan's Race 3 by Remo D'souza was unveiled on May 15, and ever since, it has become the butt of many jokes on social media



A still from the trailer. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

Salman Khan's Race 3 trailer was released on May 15, 2018, much to most of netizens disappointment. The trailer, which is high on action, has received flaks on social media for its 'illogical' stunts and cringe-worthy dialogues. The film's plot revolves around betrayers dwelling within the family, and therefore the tagline – You don't need enemies when you have a family.

While the loyal and die-hard fans of Salman Khan are going all out with the film's trailer and excited about seeing their superstar on screen, there are a few, who have disliked the trailer. The third instalment of the Race franchise trailer has become the butt of many jokes. Not only Salman Khan, but Twitterati has trolled the entire cast of the film, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez, Saqib Saleem and Daisy Shah for their over-exaggerating action sequences.

Take a look at some of the memes:

Bhai defying physics and gravity both by holding the bazooka in a tilt position but firing two perfectly parallel rocket bombs. #Race3Trailer pic.twitter.com/GZiQaTpDJP — Desi Gooner (@Sahil_Adhikaari) May 16, 2018

Salman Khan: "Race 3 ki script ready hai?"



Scriptwriter: [kicks the Fast & Furious Collection 7 Disc Box Set under the table hurriedly] [scribbles 'family' on a piece of paper] "Haan bhai, bilkul ready hai" — Akshar (@AksharPathak) May 16, 2018

Director : Race 3 sign kar lo bhai



Salman Khan : Scipt Kahan hai?



Director *takes out DVDs of all the Fast & Furious movies* : yeh rahi



Salman : done — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 15, 2018

Footpath pe Insan aur Forest me Black Bucks maarne ke baad Bhai aab Aasman me Birds ki Gand maarne jaa rhe hai. #Race3Trailer #Race3 #SalmanKhanRace3 pic.twitter.com/M29cHuvqTd — DAE (@WellItsDAE) May 16, 2018

At the trailer launch of Race 3, Salman Khan revealed that equal screen space has been given to all cast members. Salman said, "Everyone has been treated equally in the film. We've not gone according to star power but character value."

Watch the trailer here:

Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 is directed by Remo D'souza and will hit theatres on Eid 2018.

Also Read: Salman Khan At Race 3 Trailer Launch: Neither Am I Sensible, Nor An Actor, Says The Star

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates