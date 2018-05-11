Salman Khan's Race 3 trailer to come out on May 15

Salman Khan's thriller Race 3 release is little over a month away, but there has been no first look yet

There has been chatter about the trailer of Race 3. The thriller's release is little over a month away, but there has been no first look yet. Last evening, Salman Khan cleared the air on Twitter, "Sach batau, we are not ready with the Race 3 trailer. Is liye itne posters banaye. But intezar ka phal meetha hota hai. The trailer is coming to you on May 15. I promise the wait will be worth it (sic)." Buzz is Sallu was unhappy with the trailer and sent it back to the editing table for an adrenaline-pumping one.

Sach Batau . We were not ready with the #Race3Trailer . Is liye itne posters banaye . But Intezar ka fal meetha hota hai . The #Race3 trailer coming to u on May15 . And i promise u the wait will be worth it . @SkFilmsOfficial @tipsofficial @remodsouza @RameshTaurani pic.twitter.com/HhwrfeKf6a — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) May 10, 2018

Salman Khan on Thursday released a new poster of Race 3 and said that the trailer of the upcoming film will come out on May 15. In the new poster, actors Anil Kapoor, Saqib Saleem, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah and Bobby Deol can be seen brandishing a gun, while Salman stands in between.

Anil Kapoor also shared the poster and tweeted, "You have waited this long, what¿s a few more days? Trailer out on 15th May." Director duo Abbas-Mustan directed the first two films in the 'Race' franchise, while Remo D'Souza is helming the third. Race 3 is slated for a release on June 15.

