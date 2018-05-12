Sam Rockwell, Chance the Rapper join voice cast of 'Trolls 2'

Oscar winner Sam Rockwell and singer Chance the Rapper have joined the voice cast of "Trolls 2"



Oscar winner Sam Rockwell and singer Chance the Rapper have joined the voice cast of "Trolls 2". The two stars join Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick who lent their voices to the first film and will be returning for the sequel along, reported Variety.

"Deadpool" actor Karan Soni and "Fifty Shades" star Jamie Dornan are also part of the voice cast alongside Anthony Ramos and Flula Borg. Rockwell and Chance will also be recording songs that will be included on the movie's soundtrack.

The sequel, to be directed by Walt Dohrn and co-directed David P Smith, follows a mysterious threat that puts all of the Trolls across the land in danger, forcing Poppy, Branch, and their band of friends on an epic quest through unfamiliar lands to do the impossible: create harmony among the feuding Trolls to unite them against certain doom.

The film, which will be produced by Gina Shay, has a released date of April 10, 2020.

