Samantha Akkineni begins 48 days of Isha Kriya, a journey towards health, prosperity and well-being

South star Samantha Akkineni's Instagram account is filled with candid and lovely posts that are nothing but a reflection of her own piquant personality. Right from posting a celebratory post upon completing 10 million followers on Instagram to posting pictures with her pet, she has done it all.

She has now shared with her fans a different side of hers. She has taken to her Instagram account to share that she has now embarked on the journey of Isha Kriya. Sharing two pictures where she could be seen meditating, she wrote- "Today i begin my 48 days of the Isha kriya journey.. I invite you to join me ... Isha kriya brings health , prosperity and well-being . It is a powerful tool to cope .. and is meant to empower us to live life to our fullest potential .. link in bio .. it is a free guided meditation.. I wish you peace." (sic)

Have a look right here:

On the work front, the actress will be teaming up with Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, starring Vijay Sethupathi. The actress started her career in films in 2010 and completes a decade this year. With films like Eega, Dookudu, and 24, she became one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. And the success of Super Deluxe and Oh! Baby, she has managed to amass a bigger fan following for herself!

