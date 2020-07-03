Samantha Akkineni gives Spider-Man a twist of yoga; see photo

Southern star Samantha Akkineni turned into Spider-Man in a new picture she shared on social media. Samantha took to Instagram Stories, where she edited a picture of herself onto the poster of the 2019 film, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In the image, she replaced the character with a picture of herself doing a complex yoga position. "When you laugh at others you should be able to laugh at yourself," she wrote on the picture. Spider-Man: Far From Home is based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man. It is the sequel to "Spider-Man: Homecoming" and the 23rd film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Check out the photo right away!

Right from posting a celebratory post upon completing 10 million followers on Instagram to posting pictures with her pet, she has done it all. For the uninitiated, the 33-year-old actress has a solid fan-following not only in India but globally too and has given us two very memorable films- 24 and Eega, both brimming with imaginative ideas and smashing entertainment. Samantha has come a long way and carved her own niche in Indian Cinema. Her work in the Telugu and Tamil industry continues to resonate with audiences and critics alike.

The actress, who was last seen in the Telugu film Jaanu, has made a name for herself in Tamil and Telugu film industries. She is known for her performances in films such as Ye Maaya Chesave, Neethaane En Ponvasantham, Eega, Mersal and Rangasthalam. She impressed all with her role in Super Deluxe last year.

She will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, starring Vijay Sethupathi. The film also stars Nayanthara. It is directed by Vignesh Shivan.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news