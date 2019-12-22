Samantha Akkineni has a fan girl moment as she recives an award from the Telangana Chief Minister

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Samantha Akkineni has come a long way and carved her own niche in Indian Cinema. Her work in the Telugu and Tamil industry continues to resonate with audiences and critics alike. And thanks to these films being aired in Hindi as well, she has a solid fan base in the Northern region as well.

Some of her most remembered works as an artist are 24, Oh Baby, U-Turn, Super Deluxe, and Rangasthalam. And based on her work and the tireless contribution, she was awarded an award by none other than the Chief Minister of Telangana, K. Chandrashekhar Rao. Taking to her Instagram account, she even shared a post on the same.

She wrote- Fan girl moment, take a look at her post right here:

View this post on Instagram Fan girl moment ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ #CM #KCR #Telangana A post shared by Samantha Akkineni (@samantharuthprabhuoffl) onDec 21, 2019 at 5:48pm PST

Not only that, but the channel TV9 Telugu also awarded her with the Citation of Honour to the actress for her repertoire. And she even posted this on her account and wrote- My mommy said she's really proud of me. Take a look at her post:

Rakul Preet Singh commented on the post by saying- You totally deserve it, lots of love.

On the work front, Samantha has wrapped up the shoot of her next film titled Janu, an official remake of Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha's 96

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates