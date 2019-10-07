Samantha, Naga Chaitanya celebrate second wedding anniversary

South Cinema's star couple Samantha and Naga Chaitanya on Sunday completed two years of their married life, and to mark the occasion, Samantha took to social media to pen a heartfelt loving post for her husband. Sharing a string of her loved-up pictures with Chaitanya, Samantha wrote: "Stronger and stronger .. two year anniversary and a ten year story .. stuck on you. #tenyearstory #secondanniversary."

She also posted a video in which the two are seen dancing to a peppy song.

Samantha and Chaitanya met each other on the sets of Gautham Menon's "Ye Maaya Chesave". After dating each other for years, they two got married in 2017 in Goa.

Wishing the couple on their wedding anniversary, actor Rana Daggubati wrote: "Happy Anniversary you lovelies Have an awesome year." Daggubati's post shows Naga and Samantha walking hand in hand as man and wife for the first time.

Actress Rakulpreet called them her "favourite couple".

